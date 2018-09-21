Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of WM opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

