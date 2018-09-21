Argent Trust Co Invests $435,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Stock

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJJ. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

