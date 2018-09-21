Archrock Inc (AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce $227.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.10 million. Archrock reported sales of $197.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $901.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.20 million to $907.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Archrock by 332.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $127,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,597. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 2.83.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.