ArcelorMittal (MT) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) Financial Review

USINAS SIDERURG/S (NYSE: MT) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of USINAS SIDERURG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ArcelorMittal pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for USINAS SIDERURG/S and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal 1 1 8 0 2.70

ArcelorMittal has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and ArcelorMittal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.31 $72.98 million N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.48 $4.57 billion $5.34 6.06

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Profitability

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.48% 1.87% 1.11% ArcelorMittal 7.11% 12.62% 6.02%

Risk & Volatility

USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company's principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. It provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

