Aquantia Corp (AQ) Receives $15.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.
Aquantia stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Aquantia has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $439.22 million and a P/E ratio of -27.40.
About Aquantia
Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.
