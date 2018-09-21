Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.53.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $220.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,073.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.
