Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $220.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,073.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

