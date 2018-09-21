Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

