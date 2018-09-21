Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $0.00 and $84,026.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00054214 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007332 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009941 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

