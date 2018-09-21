Apergy (APY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Apergy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of APY stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. Apergy has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,686,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apergy (APY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.