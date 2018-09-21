Ann Lewnes Sells 2,941 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of Adobe Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $758,108.40.

ADBE stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after acquiring an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,198,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $565,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

