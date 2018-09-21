Andrew F. Burton Sells 7,000 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 317,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.