Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AER opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

