Andra AP fonden Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $122.99 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $121.12 and a 12-month high of $190.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

