Andra AP fonden Acquires 25,400 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPT opened at $43.34 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

