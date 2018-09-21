Analyzing Outfront Media (OUT) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Outfront Media (NYSE: MAA) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Outfront Media pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Outfront Media and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 5.88% 7.56% 2.38% Mid-America Apartment Communities 22.36% 5.28% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Outfront Media and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 8 6 0 2.43

Outfront Media presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $103.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.52 billion 1.83 $125.80 million $2.00 10.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.53 billion 7.67 $328.37 million $5.94 17.35

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Outfront Media on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

