Analysts Set VF Corp (VFC) Price Target at $95.36

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that VF will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In related news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,332,698.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $473,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 5,303.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About VF

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Others. The Outdoor & Action Sports segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

