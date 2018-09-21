Analysts Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Target Price at $57.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNHY. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SNHY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $799,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $376,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $3,939,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 191,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

