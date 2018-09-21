Analysts Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Target Price at $57.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNHY. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of SNHY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $70.83.
In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $799,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $376,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $3,939,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 191,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
Sun Hydraulics Company Profile
Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.
