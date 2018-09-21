Analysts Set Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) PT at $23.11

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 1,367,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,560. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

