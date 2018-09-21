Analysts Set DCP Midstream LP (DCP) PT at $41.89

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,826 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 89.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 166,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 455,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 2.31. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

