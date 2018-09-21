Analysts Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Price Target at $51.38

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.