Analysts Offer Predictions for Stars Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Stars Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Stars Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.58. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Stars Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stars Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Stars Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stars Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

