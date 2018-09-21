Analysts Expect Ypf Sa (YPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) to post $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow YPF.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. YPF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 20.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 117.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 42.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. YPF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

