Analysts Expect Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steelcase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Steelcase reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $48,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,600,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 449,466 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steelcase by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $16.15 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

