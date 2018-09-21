Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 32,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Rayonier by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Rayonier by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 86,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

