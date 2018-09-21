Analysts Expect GreenSky Inc (GSKY) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other GreenSky news, Director Nigel W. Morris acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $980,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $34,363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $27,892,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $27,650,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $26,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 1,256,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,944. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.35, a current ratio of 31.97 and a quick ratio of 31.97.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

