Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of GMLP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 919,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $963.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,700 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,948,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 198,135 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

