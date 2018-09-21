Analysts Expect Globant SA (GLOB) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 255,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,273. Globant has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Globant by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 240.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

