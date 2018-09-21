Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

AAOI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

