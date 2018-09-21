Analysts Expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 85,310.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.54. 3,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,070. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

