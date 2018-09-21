Analysts Anticipate Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ORIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ ORIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Oritani Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $734.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 27.44%. analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 117.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

