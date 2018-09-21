Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) to Post ($0.42) Earnings Per Share

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leap Therapeutics an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,144. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.26. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

