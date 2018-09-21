Analysts Anticipate International Speedway Corp (ISCA) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research cut shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ ISCA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 281,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $30,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $193,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in International Speedway by 94.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in International Speedway by 56.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Speedway by 54.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Speedway (ISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.