Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Maple purchased 5,769 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,294,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

