Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.83. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,284,000 after buying an additional 306,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 454,554 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.87 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.496 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

