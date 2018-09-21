Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.84. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 251,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

