Analysts Anticipate BB&T Co. (BBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. BB&T posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BB&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in BB&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after purchasing an additional 114,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,192,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,248,000 after purchasing an additional 329,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T during the second quarter worth approximately $346,422,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 4,819,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,977. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. BB&T has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

