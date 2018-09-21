Analysts Anticipate Ambarella Inc (AMBA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co cut their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ambarella from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ambarella to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Laplante sold 4,016 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $142,688.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,071.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $280,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 957,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,992. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

