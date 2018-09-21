AMS’s (AUKUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $$67.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. AMS has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

