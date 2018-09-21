AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.62 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.