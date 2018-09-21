AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $354,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,654,000 after acquiring an additional 693,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,741,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $966,000.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.44. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,085,469 shares of company stock worth $111,612,708 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

