AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,226,000 after purchasing an additional 400,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 642.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 311,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,926,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS opened at $71.36 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 51job had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.