AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys 3,379 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 113.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $546,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of PAC stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 38.09%. equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $2.0146 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous special dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is 106.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.