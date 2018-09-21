Amerisafe (AMSF) and Universal Insurance (UVE) Critical Analysis

Amerisafe (NYSE: UVE) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerisafe and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.26 $46.23 million $3.08 20.62 Universal Insurance $751.92 million 2.16 $106.93 million N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe.

Volatility & Risk

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 13.35% 14.28% 4.15% Universal Insurance 16.71% 29.16% 8.39%

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Amerisafe is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amerisafe and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 4 0 2.67 Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amerisafe presently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Amerisafe on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

