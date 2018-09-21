Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

ABCB traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,890. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.92 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.05 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at $918,445.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

