American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $4,942,168 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

AXP opened at $111.11 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.