American Electric Power (AEP) PT Set at $78.00 by Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) has been given a $78.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.66.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 775,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

