American Airlines Group (AAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

