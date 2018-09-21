Amedica (AMDA) Shares Down 0%

Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. 6,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.86% of Amedica worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

