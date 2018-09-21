Ambarella Inc (AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 1,533 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $54,436.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Christopher Day sold 1,326 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $52,735.02.

On Friday, June 22nd, Christopher Day sold 3,062 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $134,728.00.

AMBA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 30,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,558. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. UBS Group lowered Ambarella to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ambarella from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

