Ambarella (AMBA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMBA. UBS Group lowered shares of Ambarella to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $241,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,509,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Laplante sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $142,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,071.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 220,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.